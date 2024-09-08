PAOCC: No cases yet vs Guo brother

No cases have been filed against Wesley Guo yet, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC). Wesley Guo is the supposed brother of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

“For Wesley, there are no cases filed against him yet. Those who have cases are Shiela, Alice, Siemen, and their supposed parents, Angelito Guo and Lin Wen Yi,” PAOCC spokesperson Winston John Casio told members of the media Sunday.

Last week, Stephen David, the legal counsel of the Guo’s said that Wesley expressed his intention to surrender to authorities following the arrest of Alice in Indonesia. He, however, said he did not know where Wesley was at the time.

Casio noted that Wesley sent out surrender feelers to authorities except to the PAOCC.

“Well, they have not sent feelers to us, apparently maybe because we’re strict, but they have sent feelers to other agencies. Let’s just wait for this story to develop,” he said.

On Saturday, Interior Secretary Abalos said there is a team working to bring Wesley back to the Philippines.

Alice, Sheila, and Wesley along with his supposed girlfriend and Lucky South 99 authorized representative Cassandra Li Ong left the country through boats going to Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

Alice, Sheila, and Cassandra Li Ong are all facing complaints over their alleged ties with the raided POGO hubs in Tarlac and Pampanga. Alice is set to be brought to the Senate hearing today.

Alice is being detained at the Philippine National Police custodial facility in Camp Crame, Quezon City.