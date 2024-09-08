P658-M agri storm losses logged

The combined effects of severe tropical storm “Enteng” (Yagi) and the southwest monsoon (habagat) have resulted in over P658 million worth of damage to agriculture, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The Bicol region incurred the largest production losses, with a total of P537 million. Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon followed with crop losses valued at P83 million and P32 million, respectively.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at over P698 million. Bicol Region sustained P356 million in damages, Cagayan Valley P111 million, and CALABARZON P87 million.

Twenty-five road sections and 10 bridges have remained impassable. A total of 7,622 homes were damaged, with 493 completely destroyed. Likewise, 39 cities have declared a state of calamity.

The NDRRMC reported that 714,360 families, or 2,553,203 individuals, were affected by the storm. Of these figures, 8,775 families, or 33,430 people, are currently sheltered in 439 evacuation centers.

The affected families have received over P189 million in government assistance.