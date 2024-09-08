'Oplan Mega Shopper' yields millions in smuggled cigs

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) announced on Sunday multiple successful buy-bust operations under Oplan Mega Shopper. These efforts led to the significant seizure of smuggled cigarettes across Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, South Cotabato, North Cotabato, and Koronadal City.

According to CIDG, these operations represent a major win against the multi-billion-peso illegal cigarette trade, which not only causes tax revenue losses but also poses health risks to the public.

On 5 September, 2024, CIDG units conducted five major operations, arresting six suspects and confiscating smuggled cigarettes worth P3,349,200. The arrested individuals face charges for violating Republic Act 10863, the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA). These operations were conducted in collaboration with the Bureau of Customs and other law enforcement agencies.

CIDG Director BGen. Leo Francisco lauded the operations, stating, “This series of operations under Oplan Mega Shopper demonstrates our unwavering commitment to eradicate smuggling and the sale of counterfeit cigarettes. These illegal activities not only harm our economy but also fuel criminal activities. We are sending a strong message to those involved—there will be no safe space for you."

In Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, CIDG operatives arrested a suspect named Macky Dollite Cerbo and seized 719 reams of various brands of smuggled cigarettes worth P515,200. In Alabel, Sarangani, authorities apprehended Pahmia Mamaluba y Hassan for selling counterfeit cigarettes and confiscated 325 reams valued at P500,000. Similar operations in South Cotabato and North Cotabato resulted in the arrest of multiple suspects and the recovery of large quantities of illicit cigarettes.

"We will not hesitate to act decisively against individuals and groups profiting from smuggling," Francisco added.

All arrested suspects are now in custody, with charges being prepared for immediate filing. The CIDG continues to work closely with other government agencies to dismantle smuggling networks and calls on the public to report any suspicious activities related to counterfeit goods.