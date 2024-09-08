MOTORSHOW-READY: Mitsubishi to provide glimpse of future mobility at 9th PIMS

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) aims to highlight Mitsubishi Motors-ness and surprise the public with its product lineup at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS).
The year’s biggest motor show, happening from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center, Pasay City, will showcase MMPC among the 17 brands taking on this year’s theme, “Dare. Drive. The Future Redefined.”
As a pioneer in the automotive industry with a legacy spanning over six decades, MMPC will be showcasing its latest cutting-edge technologies and diverse lineup of vehicles designed to meet the evolving needs of Filipinos.
Visitors to the Mitsubishi Motors Philippines’ booth will be treated to an immersive experience and opportunity to explore the brand’s full range of vehicles, offering something for every type of driver.
The highlight will be its newest models, the All-New XForce and All-New Triton, which were launched this year.
These bold and dynamic models are specifically engineered to appeal to the younger generation and young-at-heart drivers who are looking for an ultimate adventure buddy and reliable companion for everyday journey.
MMPC aims to showcase its vision for the future of mobility through Mitsubishi Motors-ness which means offering an all-in-one vehicle that combines unmatched capability, advanced safety, and exceptional comfort — ensuring a superior car experience.
It has been Mitsubishi Motors’ commitment to create reliable vehicles that will give peace of mind to its owners all throughout its life span, so this goes far beyond the product itself and includes aftersales service as well.
“The fact that this year is by far the biggest PIMS with 17 participating automotive brands makes us very excited to join the motor show,” said Ritsu Imaeda, president and CEO of MMPC.
He also added: “Our display lineup this year reflects our commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of the Filipino market. We’re looking forward to demonstrating Mitsubishi Motors-ness through our display and giving the public a glimpse of future mobility.”