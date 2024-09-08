MOTORSHOW-READY: Mitsubishi to provide glimpse of future mobility at 9th PIMS

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) aims to highlight Mitsubishi Motors-ness and surprise the public with its product lineup at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS).

The year’s biggest motor show, happening from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center, Pasay City, will showcase MMPC among the 17 brands taking on this year’s theme, “Dare. Drive. The Future Redefined.”

As a pioneer in the automotive industry with a legacy spanning over six decades, MMPC will be showcasing its latest cutting-edge technologies and diverse lineup of vehicles designed to meet the evolving needs of Filipinos.

Visitors to the Mitsubishi Motors Philippines’ booth will be treated to an immersive experience and opportunity to explore the brand’s full range of vehicles, offering something for every type of driver.