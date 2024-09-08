Money talks, says Torre of Topacio

The police general tasked with arresting Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy fired broadsides at lawyer Ferdinand Topacio on Sunday for criticizing the drawn-out operation.

Speaking in Filipino, P/Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said that, “As long as Topacio is paid, he would say everything you want.”

Torre’s spokesperson at the PNP Police Regional Office II, P/Major. Catherine dela Rey, meanwhile, defended their efforts to nab Quiboloy and his co-accused as “reasonable” and “necessary.”

Quiboloy was arrested yesterday after allegedly surrendering to authorities, according to his own media network SMNI.

She emphasized that the PNP adopted measures that are reasonable and necessary in serving the warrant of arrest, while respecting the rights of individuals and entities under the Philippine Constitution.

“These provisions are written into the police operational procedures, which are observed and maintained by PNP personnel tasked with serving the warrants issued against Pastor Quiboloy and his co-accused,” Dela Rey stated.

Topacio had claimed that the police may have violated the 1987 Constitution. He alleged that private property rights and freedom of religion were violated when police barred him and KoJC members from entering the cathedral.