Megaworld, ALI bag sustainability awards

Megaworld Corp. and Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) captured the top awards for sustainable developments from PropertyGuru, a real estate technology platform provider based in Singapore.

At the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards held last Friday at Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City, Megaworld Corp. won the Sustainable Design Award and Energy Efficiency Award for carbon reduction and other environment-friendly practices.

These include using responsibly sourced timber, machine sensors for energy conservation, and materials recovery facilities for recycling.

In accepting the award, a Megaworld representative shared that the company targets to achieve 100 percent usage of renewable energy for all Megaworld projects by next year.

“We have planted 100,000 trees in our carbon forests and we will be able to achieve 3.5 million trees by 2035,” he said.

Where grit starts?

“We continue to commit to the mentality that grit to do things starts with me. We will continue to do these for the next generations to come,” the Megaworld representative continued.

Ayala Land Inc. was also recognized as the Best Sustainable Developer for conceptualizing and constructing Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 in Makati City’s Central Business District (CBD).

The glass tower lies on more than 20,000 square meter-garden that features a boutique mall, individual restaurants, and spacious walking and jogging pathways.

Out of its total 39 floors, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 has 33 office floors equipped with modern facilities and amenities for efficiency of building operations.

Due to its integrated office, commercial and recreational spaces, Ayala Triangle Gardens Tower 2 which was built during the pandemic was also announced as the Best CBD Development.

“This represents the commitment of Ayala Land toward creating spaces that people love I believe this signals that the Ayala Land team continues to be on the right track. As we move forward, let’s continue to think bigger and better,” Ayala Land senior vice president Mariana Beatriz Zobel de Ayala said.

At the awards night, Mariana was also announced as the Rising Star of the Year for helping lead the company with her appointment to the aforementioned role last year as part of the eight generation of the Ayalas.

She also serves as Ayala Land’s head for leasing and hospitality group, and is a board member of Ayala Corporation Health which operates Healthway clinics and QualiMed hospitals.