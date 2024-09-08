Makati's free meds program benefited over 600K in 2023

Makati Mayor Abby Binay announced today that the city has invested over P8 billion in providing free maintenance medicines to thousands of Makati residents, also called "Makatizens" by the local government.

The program, which started in 2017, initially served 460,155 patients. This number increased to 621,391 in 2018 and 716,949 in 2019. Although there was a slight decrease in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic—serving 389,206 and 373,296 patients, respectively—the numbers rebounded to 408,936 in 2022. In 2023, the program served 618,966 patients.

As of July 2024, the program has benefited 241,604 patients this year.

“With this program, we want to ease the worries of patients and their families over the cost of maintenance medicines,” Mayor Binay said.

The free medicine program covers medicines for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, high cholesterol, enlarged prostate, gout, cough and colds, sexually transmitted infections, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, seizure disorders, allergies, ulcers, vertigo, gastrointestinal problems, and more. It also provides multivitamins, oral and injectable contraceptives, and insulin at no cost.

“Our focus has always been accessible healthcare for all. We believe that giving free medicine, especially maintenance medicine, to Makatizens will help them maintain their health and well-being,” Mayor Abby said.

The free medicine program is part of Makati’s comprehensive health strategy, which includes preventive care, chronic disease management, and emergency medical services, all covered by the Yellow Card or Makati Health Plus Program.