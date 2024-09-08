Leeroy New: Crafting new worlds from waste

What does it mean to turn trash into treasure? In a world drowning in waste, can we really craft a world of beauty from the leftovers of our consumer frenzy?

For artist-designer Leeroy New, the answer is a bold, confident yes. He’s not just making art; he’s transforming our discarded materials into stunning creations, proving that even what we throw away can find new life and purpose.

Born in 1986 in General Santos City, Leeroy New is an artist-designer whose practice seamlessly intersects with various creative industries, including film, theater, product design and fashion.

Originally trained as a sculptor, New’s artistic journey has been anything but conventional. He has ventured into production design for films, collaborated with fashion designers, and even created 3D mock-ups for commercial purposes. This multidisciplinary approach has become the backbone of his creative practice, allowing him to fluidly transition between different forms of artistic expression.

New’s early years were shaped by a love for science fiction and fantasy films. Growing up in General Santos City, a place devoid of art galleries or institutions, he turned to world-building as a form of artistic expression. This inspired him to design immersive environments and enormous public art pieces, frequently generating copious amounts of rubbish in the process. But this insight turned out to be a game-changer for his profession, pushing him to set a goal for himself to create entirely waste-based landscapes using recycled and naturally occurring materials.

“I built large-scale public art and immersive spaces. And doing large-scale public art, you end up producing a lot of waste. Some sculptural practices end up producing a lot of waste products. So at a certain point in my art practice, I decided to challenge myself to strictly focus on natural indigenous materials as well as upcycled or like collected waste products,” New said on Pairfect, the DAILY TRIBUNE’S digital show.

Bamboo, rattan and recycled plastic trash are frequently combined in his works; he transforms these materials into something completely different from what they were originally intended to be.

Harnessing waste

In his art, Leeroy New incorporates elements that others would consider filth, providing a pragmatic and forward-thinking solution.

“It wasn’t difficult to notice that there was an oversupply of plastic waste,” he stated, pointing out the lack of large-scale processing capacities in the Philippines. While finding alternatives to plastic is the ultimate goal, New’s current focus is on using his artistic training to address the abundance of plastic waste creatively.

New takes a practical and highly engaging approach. He obtains supplies from thrift stores and neighborhood drives, frequently depending on people to gather used plastic bottles and containers that have been laying around for a few months. After being dumped, these objects serve as the foundation for his artwork.

“I guess I’m more problem-solving on the spot,” New admitted to DAILY TRIBUNE. “I need to get the feel of the material, I need to play with it, and there’s only so much you can do with designing on paper. A lot of the discoveries, the innovations happen when you actually interact with the material.”

This tactile approach has led to the creation of wearables, sculptural costumes, design objects, and immersive installations, all crafted from upcycled materials. Recently, he has been exploring architectural applications, repurposing large blue water containers — ubiquitous in the Philippines but often discarded as waste — into construction materials. “We have so much of those, and they’re just being sold, resold as planters or floaters for fishing farms,” he explained. “You realize that there is actually no plants or factories that’s dedicated to reprocessing that material, so we’re trying to use it as a construction material.”

New’s practice is not just about creating art; it’s about addressing a larger problem. “In the creative industry, that model is new ways of things; it is not necessarily new but a sense of urgency, kind of participating in solving this question. I’m just one artist versus all the big corporations that produce plastic, right? There’s only so much I can do, but in my own small way, in my own small practice, I try to live and practice this principle as an example, hopefully a model other artists, designers and creatives can reference and maybe take inspiration from.”

This philosophy is evident in New’s recent projects, which emphasize sustainability and social responsibility. By repurposing waste materials into art, he challenges not only the traditional boundaries of artistic practice but also the societal norms around consumption and waste.

Captivating at ArteFino 2024

Leeroy New innovative approach was on full display at AreFino 2024, where he pushed the boundaries of retail visual merchandising by crossing it over into the realm of contemporary art. The result was an immersive installation experience that captivated audiences and highlighted the intersection of art, commerce and sustainability.

At Artefino he showcased his Sacred Heart sculptures, a vivid reinterpretation of the iconic religious imagery of the flaming heart. In collaboration with Ilaw Atbp., these unique pieces were transformed into one-of-a-kind lamps and functional art. Each lamp was adorned with exquisite brass elements crafted using the traditional “pukpuk” technique, a method that involves hammering brass sheets into intricate patterns. These additional details were the work of skilled Filipino artisans from Ben Torres Metal Craft, who have honed this craft over generations.

What made this collection even more special was its commitment to social impact. A portion of the proceeds from the Sacred Heart lamps was donated to HeArteFino, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Filipino artisans and preserving traditional crafts. This initiative not only highlighted New’s commitment to sustainability but also his dedication to supporting local communities and preserving cultural heritage.

Leeroy New’s art shows how creativity can drive positive change. His work proves that art goes beyond beauty; it can tackle serious issues, challenge norms, and inspire others.

As he experiments with innovative and creative materials and techniques, New offers a hopeful vision of a future where creativity and sustainability come together, crafting worlds of beauty from waste.