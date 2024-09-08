Kim Chiu’s red carpet gaffe at Content Asia Awards

“Thank you, dreamscape family and Linlang fam. Glad to be seated by another Lualhati, Kaila Estrada. This experience is one for the books! Hopefully, this will be the first of many!!!” she added.

Why drag queens drooled over Kyle Echarri

Kapamilya actor Kyle Echarri, it seems, has turned into a sex symbol.

Well, sort of.

When Echarri recently guested Olin the third season of Drag Race Philippines and participated in the Snatch Game segment of the reality show, host Paolo Ballesteros asked the Pamilya Sagrado actor to show proof that he has pink nipples.

“Dito sa Snatch Game ‘di kami naniniwala sa sabi-sabi lang. (Here in Snatch Game we don’t believe in hearsay). Of course, we need evidence. Puwede ba naming makita kung tama ba? (Can we see if it is right?),” Balleteros said.

As if on cue, Echarri immediately raised his white top to show his nips.

“Tama, pink. Very good,” Ballesteros exclaimed.

The drag queens got giddy upon seeing Echarri’s nips.

Did Vice Ganda take a swipe at Alice Guo?

It’s Showtime host Vice Ganda is believed to have taken a swipe at the controversial former Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

In the show’s latest segment, Throwbox, Vice Ganda seemingly took a swipe at Guo.

“Makinig ka, Jerald [sa tanong]. Makinig din kayo (Madlang People) at makisagot nang tahimik. Dahil ang mahuhuli po naming nagtuturo at sumisensyas ay ipapatawag sa Senado. Pero bago ‘yan, magpapa-picture din muna kami,” Vice Ganda said in the recent episode. (You listen, Jerald to the question. You also listen (madlang people) and answer quietly. Because whoever we catch coaching and making signs will be asked to report to the Senate. But before that, we will all have our pictures taken).