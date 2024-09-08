Japan club spanks Alas Women anew

Nine-time Japan champion Saga Hisamitsu Springs encountered turbulence before repulsing Alas Pilipinas Women, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19, in the Alas Pilipinas Invitationals on Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Alyssa Solomon came up with two crucial points in an impressive run that put Alas Pilipinas women ahead 16-12 in the second set.

Eya Laure, Fifi Sharma and Vanie Gandler also had a hand in the intense offensive salvo that drew huge cheers from the appreciative crowd.

Saga Hisamitsu Springs, however, regrouped fast and doused cold water on the Philippine assault, keeping Alas Pilipinas Women scoreless in the next possessions to tie the score at 16 and regain control.

Twenty-one-year-old opposite hitter Mika Yoshitake showed the way for Hisamitsu Springs with 16 points, 14 from attacks, as the visiting team completed a two-match sweep of their weekend duel with the Filipina spikers.

Ayane Kitamado, 20, delivered nine points, all on attacks as 25-year-old Sae Nakajima scored nine, including seven on attacks.

Alas Pilipinas Women coach Jorge Souza de Brito said he was pleased with the performance, noting that the numbers do not matter at this stage.

“It’s good for us,” said De Brito, who steered Alas Pilipinas Women to bronze medal finishes in the Southeast Asian V.League last month.

“We need to give exposure to all of them... we need more matches at this level. We need international-level play since we’re the national team.”

Team captain Dawn Macandili-Catindig was also all smiles despite the back-to-back losses, stressing that the matches are an important part of the preparations for future events such as the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

“It’s important that we do well ahead of other events, as we also look forward to the SEA Games,” Catindig said.

Solomon finished with seven points, Sisi Rondina added five, while Gandler and Sharma added four each for Alas Pilipinas Women.