Illegal gamblers nabbed

A mobile patrolling police officer arrested two individuals engaged in illegal gambling and firearms possession early Sunday morning in Parola, Tondo.

The suspects were identified as Ariel Gonzaga and Bernard Sajinia, both residents of Parola Compound, Tondo, Manila.

They were arrested at around 3:30 a.m. on 8 September 2024, along Gate 14 Area C Parola Compound.

While conducting “Oplan-Galugad” within their area of responsibility, police officers arrested the suspects and seized bet money amounting to P380, three one-peso coins used as flippers, and a firearm recovered from suspect A loaded with Cal .9mm ammunition.

Charges for violations of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and PD 1602 (Cara y Cruz) will be filed against the two at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.