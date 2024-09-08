Hontiveros on Quiboloy’s arrest: ‘Mananagot ka’

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Sunday welcomed the arrest of elusive Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and leader Apollo Quiboloy, who has been under the lens of authorities for months for his warrant of arrest.

“You will be held accountable, Apollo Quiboloy. You cannot outrun the law. You will not delay justice any further. Justice is now within reach for the victim-survivors, thanks to their courage in speaking the truth,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

Quiboloy was ordered to be arrested by the Davao Regional Trial Court along with five others identified as Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes, for sexual abuse.

He was arrested after months of hiding. He previously stated that he went into hiding due to alleged threats to his life, which he attributed to the United States, and claimed it was receiving support from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Hontiveros, who led the Senate investigation into the alleged crimes committed by Quiboloy against members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, expressed her gratitude to the authorities for successfully capturing him.

“We commend our law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts and dedication, despite Quiboloy's tactics,” she said.

Senate probe to continue

With the arrest of Quiboloy, Hontiveros said that the upper chamber’s investigation will resume to bring justice to those abused by Quiboloy.

“The Senate's investigation will continue to put an end to the systematic abuse of the most vulnerable in society,” she said.

“The days are numbered for those who act like tyrants, disrespect the law, and abuse women, children, and our fellow Filipinos,” she added.

Quiboloy had a standing warrant of arrest from both the Senate and House of Representatives for repeatedly ignoring the subpoenas issued to him for separate investigations.

During the Senate investigation, former female members, including minors, accused Quiboloy of rape. He was also accussed of human trafficking, sexual violence, and pressuring OFWs to donate 90 percent of their salaries to his church.

The lower chamber, on the other hand, requested his presence in its investigation into the alleged violations of the terms and conditions of the legislative franchise of the Sonshine Media Network International, or SMNI.

The SMNI, which many lawmakers believed he owned, is the broadcasting arm of the KOJC.