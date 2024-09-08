Honda’s Winner X scores triumph in Davao

The No. 1 motorcycle manufacturer Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) once again embarks on an adventure as it brings this year a winning ride experience with The All-New Winner X in Davao.

A gathering of dealers, media and content creators, all participants were able to test ride and get inspired by The All-New Winner X exciting features designed for champions.

A day of fun spearheaded by HPI, the program began with a safety orientation and safety briefing. All attendees with eight batches in total were allotted a total of 8 laps to enjoy a test ride of The All-New Winner X.

Enthusiasts shared their love for motorcycling, increasing excitement among other riders who were equally passionate about trying the Winner X for the first time.

The All-New Winner X is well-suited for Davaoeños, particularly experienced riders who relish exploring the open road.

This motorcycle merges the best of both worlds: the versatility and dynamic performance of a sports cub bike. Its muscular design and distinct bodywork give it a stand-out presence on the road.

After trying The All-New Winner X, it has undeniable powerful performance and top-notch safety features. Long rides and adventure are made more memorable while providing much-needed stability for daily commutes.”

Whether as a daily commuter or a weekend adventure who loves exploring the great outdoors, The All-New Winner X is a prime choice for Davaoeños.

According to HPI Motorcycle sales manager for Mindanao, Macky Sacmar, there are just so many reasons why The All-New Winner X is both a practical and enjoyable ride for Southerners.

Winner X comes in three variants with five premium colors: Standard — P123,900 in Pearl Iceberg White and Infinity Red, ABS Premium — P129,900 in Matte Galaxy Black Metallic or Matte Meteoric Red Metallic and ABS Racing — P131,900 in Infinity Red.