Honda’s ‘Drive in Style’ promo extended

Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) has announced the extension of its “Drive in Style” promo with updated deals for the month of September.

The Honda CR-V V Turbo CVT is more attainable than ever with a P150,000 markdown, bringing its price down to only P1,950,000.

The City S 1.5 CVT also gets a special promo, with a special all-in down payment of P18,000. Also discounted this month are the Civic RS Turbo CVT Honda SENSING, HR-V V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing, BR-V 1.5 S CVT.

Honda CR-V V Turbo CVT was recently given the “Best Safety Performance in Adult Occupant Protection” award by the 2024 ASEAN New Car Assessment Program.

The award-winning CR-V is one of the safest models in its class, keeping its occupants safe from any potential accidents on the road.

Guided by Honda’s global safety target of zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles by 2050, Honda proudly promotes its Honda Sensing technology through the CR-V.

Honda Sensing is a driver-assist system that aims to make driving safer and more convenient, too.

Features of Honda Sensing available on the CR-V V Turbo CVT are Adaptive Cruise Control, Low Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Auto High Beam and Lead Car Departure Warning.

What makes the CR-V V Turbo CVT even more appealing is that it also has a Front Millimeter Radar System, which is only available on the CR-V. The radar, mounted behind the Honda emblem, increases the unit’s field of view to 120 degrees as opposed to the previous generation’s 50.

This base model CR-V variant retails at P2,100,000, but those interested are now P150,000 closer to getting their own. With a low-monthly amortization rate of P38,820, the 15 percent all-in downpayment goes as low as P10,000.

Jam-packed with safety and convenience features, as well as its powerful engine, the CR-V checks all the boxes at any price point. Get the V variant now for only P1,950,000 this September.

Take this opportunity to drive in style with Honda. More details and other offers available at https://www.hondaphil.com/promos. Check out latest models at the Virtual Showroom https://www.hondaphil.com/virtual-honda. Once you’ve made your decision, find the nearest Honda Cars Dealership at https://www.hondaphil.com/dealer-finder.