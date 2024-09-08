GYS’ seed grant prize supports ‘KKK’ training of scholars

SM Cares and the Global Peace Foundation concluded the Global Youth Summit 2024 with the awarding of P50,000 seed grants to each of five winners of the event’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) project competition at the Mall of Asia Arena last 27 August.

Among the grant winners were the University City Scholars of the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (UCS-USTSP) which will use the money to bring to life their Project 3K: Angat sa Kakayahan, Kaalaman at Kabuhayan.

Project 3K is an innovative program designed to support USTP City Scholars who are under the care of solo parents by offering comprehensive training in skills, knowledge and livelihood.

The brilliant minds behind Project 3K are Kathleen Grace S. Gultiano, William Ace M. Aranez, James D. Manas, Jovan Labitad, Shene Rose Suelo, Johnlie Eballe, Francis Adrian G. Esteban, Alvin Gabriel Cahoy and Benjun B. Navarro.

The grants are a testament to the summit’s commitment to nurturing innovation and empowering of the next generation to become catalysts for positive change by addressing critical issues aligned with the 17 United Nations SDGs.