Gulf launches engine oil specially for scooters

Gulf has recently launched the Powertac Scooter 5X-40 which is primarily made for the scooters which have simply overtaken the streets for years.

Michael Francisco, general manager Gulf Oil Philippines, personally explained the components of the new engine oil that will make use of Powerox technology.

“We are very happy to introduce the newest synthetic motor oil for the motorcycle segment,” Francisco said.

“We developed this project because we saw that the scooter segment has been continuously growing. And we wanted to provide solution for the scooter users for peak performance and longer life for their engine.”

He said the Gulf Powertac Scooter 5W-40 will make it easy for the scooter engine during cold start, and will maintain viscosity when it reaches operating temperatures.