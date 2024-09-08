Go demands KoJC standoff resolution

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Friday, urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to clarify the resolution strategy for the ongoing standoff at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City, which has been causing significant disruption in the community.

During a Senate Subcommittee on Justice and Human Rights hearing led by Senator Ronald dela Rosa, Go stressed the need for both sides to work towards a peaceful resolution.

“My question for the police, and I will ask the same of you (KoJC) later — what is the endgame here? How long will this situation last?” Go asked.

He emphasized the urgency of ending the nearly two-week standoff, which has led to traffic disruptions and heightened safety concerns in Davao City.

Go expressed concern over the growing fears among tourists and residents about the city's security, highlighting that it affects his pride as a native Davaoeño.

He strongly condemned any excessive use of force by the PNP during the operation, asserting that law enforcement must balance upholding the law with ensuring civilian safety and respecting religious spaces.

Go emphasized the need for accountability in law enforcement and affirmed his support for the PNP’s mandate, provided it is exercised responsibly.

Go reiterated his call for both the PNP and KoJC leadership to seek a peaceful resolution, and urged the KoJC to clarify their expectations from the government.

He stressed that a clear strategy from the PNP is essential to resolve the situation promptly and ensure that both public safety and community peace are maintained.

His inquiry extended to ensuring that law enforcement operates within the bounds of justice and avoids further exacerbating the situation. Go left a strong message for both law enforcement and the KoJC leadership: it is time to end the stand-off and bring peace back to Davao.

