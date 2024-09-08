Globe equipment boosts MSU engineering education

Engineering students of Mindanao State University (MSU) Marawi can now have hands-on experience in cutting-edge telecommunications technology courtesy of Globe.
The telco giant donated P1.8 million worth of network equipment — including antennas, batteries and other telco devices — to the university’s College of Engineering to enhance its in-school training capabilities.
The donation was formalized with the signing of the deed of donation for the equipment and its turnover during the college’s 61st founding anniversary celebration and MSU-Globe Telco Week in the Marawi campus last 19 August.
“This initiative goes beyond providing equipment, but preparing the future generation of tech professionals in Mindanao. It’s also about driving forward crucial advocacies. The internet offers countless benefits, and it’s our responsibility at Globe to help Filipinos not only harness these benefits but also use the internet responsibly and safely,” said Carlo Santos, senior director for Analytics, Intelligence and Stakeholder Engagement at Globe’s Sustainability and Corporate Communications Group.
Globe’s Territory 8 Business head, Racquel Marcelo, said the partnership is a crucial step toward providing academic institutions with the resources they need to succeed.
Marcelo expressed optimism that the donated equipment will empower MSU students to excel and build a brighter future.
MSU System president Atty. Basari Mapupuno thanked Globe for the donation and support.
“It is with great enthusiasm that we accept this generous donation from Globe Telecom. As we mark the beginning of this partnership, I am confident that their support will serve as a catalyst for more future advancements in MSU. May this partnership open more doors for future collaborations and opportunities for our institution,” Mapupuno said.
The city of Marawi is still recovering from the devastation of the 2017 siege, which displaced nearly 360,000 people. Globe’s collaboration with MSU-Marawi not only supports educational advancement but also contributes to the ongoing efforts to rebuild and strengthen the community.