Globe equipment boosts MSU engineering education

Engineering students of Mindanao State University (MSU) Marawi can now have hands-on experience in cutting-edge telecommunications technology courtesy of Globe.

The telco giant donated P1.8 million worth of network equipment — including antennas, batteries and other telco devices — to the university’s College of Engineering to enhance its in-school training capabilities.

The donation was formalized with the signing of the deed of donation for the equipment and its turnover during the college’s 61st founding anniversary celebration and MSU-Globe Telco Week in the Marawi campus last 19 August.

“This initiative goes beyond providing equipment, but preparing the future generation of tech professionals in Mindanao. It’s also about driving forward crucial advocacies. The internet offers countless benefits, and it’s our responsibility at Globe to help Filipinos not only harness these benefits but also use the internet responsibly and safely,” said Carlo Santos, senior director for Analytics, Intelligence and Stakeholder Engagement at Globe’s Sustainability and Corporate Communications Group.

Globe’s Territory 8 Business head, Racquel Marcelo, said the partnership is a crucial step toward providing academic institutions with the resources they need to succeed.