Free school bags, rice, pap smear in GNPD outreach

Residents of three villages in Mariveles, Bataan received free school bags, rice and pap smear during separate outreach drives by the municipal government.

GNPower Dinginin (GNPD), a subsidiary of energy firm AboitizPower. Provided free back packs for schoolchildren of Barangay Balon, Porto Circle during Municipal Mayor AJ Concepcion’s Linggo ng Kabataan: Para kay Totoy at Ineng outreach program on 31 August.

Representatives and volunteers of donors GNPD and Perpetual Prime MFG. Inc. as well as Sangguniang Kabataan officers distributed free bags, school supplies, slippers and hygiene kits for dozens of elementary students.