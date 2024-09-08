Free school bags, rice, pap smear in GNPD outreach

Residents of three villages in Mariveles, Bataan received free school bags, rice and pap smear during separate outreach drives by the municipal government.
GNPower Dinginin (GNPD), a subsidiary of energy firm AboitizPower. Provided free back packs for schoolchildren of Barangay Balon, Porto Circle during Municipal Mayor AJ Concepcion’s Linggo ng Kabataan: Para kay Totoy at Ineng outreach program on 31 August.
Representatives and volunteers of donors GNPD and Perpetual Prime MFG. Inc. as well as Sangguniang Kabataan officers distributed free bags, school supplies, slippers and hygiene kits for dozens of elementary students.
GNPD was also among the supporters and sponsors of Councilor Jhune Gabiola and village chief Mario G. Magadan’s “War on Waste” program in Barangay Sisiman. The power company donated free rice that were exchanged for discarded cartons, papers, tins, plastic bottles, aluminum cans and other recyclables.
In Barangay Alion, GNPD also co-sponsored the free pap smear and testing for HIV for local women conducted by Municipal Health Office and barangay health center workers on 20 August as part of the municipal government’s health service.