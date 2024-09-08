Fnatic ONIC PH slays world champ Falcons AP Bren

Fnatic ONIC PH scored its biggest win to date following a hard-fought victory over two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren on Week 4 Day 3 of MPL Season 14 this Sunday at Green Sun in Makati.

Kelra, Super Frince, Brusko, K1ngkong, and Kirk had to overcome unorthodox picks from Falcons AP Bren en route to a thrilling 2-1 victory. According to Omega coach Anthony "Ynot" Senedrin, it was the match that the team had been looking forward to.

"This is the match that we have been waiting the whole season. It was about reassuring the players in Game 3 that we are good with the draft and we just have to show our chemistry," Ynot said after the match.

With half of the regular season over, Fnatic ONIC PH remains the only unbeaten squad thus far holding the top seed with a perfect record of 7-0. Falcons AP Bren, meanwhile, dropped to 5-2.