FLYING HIGH: Falcons subdue Tamaraws, 59-47

Adamson University unleashed a scintillating second half assault to brush off a horrendous start in beating Far Eastern University (FEU), 59-47, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

An awful first quarter saw the Falcons get limited to only seven points and even trailed by 11 in the second canto but found a way to shake off their opening day jitters.

“Not really surprised that they struggled today because going to the UAAP opening, last couple of weeks we’re struggling as a group and it showed — especially in the first half where the team didn’t really settle down,” head coach Nash Racela said after the Falcons spoiled the coaching debut of former Philippine Basketball Association import Sean Chambers.

Third year Matt Erolon scored seven of his 10 points in the fourth period, torching the Tamaraws three straight baskets that opened a 55-37 advantage — Adamson’s biggest separation — with 4:12 left in the game.

Royce Mantua fired 14 points on 4-of-6 field goal shooting and Matthew Montebon had 11 for Adamson, which outscored FEU, 20-12, in the fourth.

The Tamaraws, who use unusual cardboard cutout pictures to call their plays, got their defensive scheme to finish the opening period ahead, 14-7.

Adamson then outgunned FEU in the next three quarters.

Jorick Bautista was the lone Tamaraw in double figures with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas (UST) pounced on the slow-reacting University of the East with a strong first half for a convincing, 70-55, win.

The new-look Growling Tigers held the Red Warriors to just 19 points in the first 20 minutes of the game to build a double-digit separation that ballooned to as many as 22 in the final period.

Nic Cabanero finished with 14 points as the fourth year veteran didn’t need to carry much of the scoring load with plenty of help around.

Malian Mo Tounkara debuted with a bang with 13 points off 6-of-9 field goal shooting, pulled down four rebounds and two steals for UST, who controlled the boards, 45-36.

Christian Manaytay submitted 10 markers while Forthsky Padrigao made an immediate impact in his return to the league after transferring from Ateneo de Manila University by dishing out seven assists, grabbing six boards and scoring five.

UST’s stingy defense limited UE to just eight points in the opening period that set the tone for the blowout.

“I’m happy with this result in our first game. This is a breakout game for us. I’d say taking this win really raised our confidence,” UST coach Pido Jarencio said.

The Tigers built a 20-point lead, 45-25, advantage in the third after a Padrigao trey but the Red Warriors answered with a 10-1 counter to draw close, 46-35, heading into the closing stretch of the quarter.

Cabanero gave UST its biggest lead, 68-46, off a spin move layup with 1:58 left.

Nigerian Precious Momowei led the Red Warriors with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Ethan Galang had 11 markers while Devin Fikes scored nine before leaving the game with 4:41 remaining in the game after hurting his left knee.

Earlier in women’s play, UST sent a strong message to the opposition looking to knock the crown off its head.

The Growling Tigresses introduced their newest weapon Karylle Serbia in a dominating 86-44 pounding of University of the East.

Sierba took the spotlight as UST started its title-retention bid on the right track. The UST high school program recruit had an efficient outing on her debut scoring 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting clip she laced with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Adamson University capitalized on the suspension of Far FEU’s Josee Kaputu to take a 76-63 victory.

In the boys’ under-16 play, Ateneo De Manila University beat University of the Philippines Integrated School, 76-42; UE defeated UST, 69-51; while FEU-Diliman blew out Adamson, 81-55.

The Scores:

First game

UST (70) — Cabañero 14, Tounkara 13, Manaytay 10, Llemit 9, Padrigao 5, Pangilinan 5, Paranada 4, Crisostomo 4, Robinson 2, Lane 2, Acido 2, Laure 0, Mahmood 0, Estacio 0.

UE (55) — Momowei 12, Galang 11, Fikes 9, Wilson 9, Lingolingo 4, Abate 2, J. Cruz-Dumont 2, Mulingtapang 2, Malaga 2, H. Cruz-Dumont 0, Go 0, Spandonis 0, Robles 0.

Quarters: 18-8, 36-29, 50-35, 70-55.

Second game

Adamson (59) — Mantua 14, Montebon 11, Erolon 10, Ojarikre 6, Yerro 6, Manzano 4, Fransman 4, Ramos 2, Barasi 1, Anabo 0, Calisay 0, Alexander 0, Barcelona 0, Ignacio 0, Dignadice 0, Ronzone 0.

FEU (47) — Bautista 14, Pre 8, Añonuevo 5, Pasaol 5, Alforque 4, Daa 4, Nakai 3, Konateh 2, Ona 2, Bagunu 0.

Quarters: 7-14, 21-25, 39-35, 59-47.