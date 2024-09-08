FinTech: Future for Business Growth at AIF

Joms D. Ramirez II As part of their efforts, the SBCorp does roadshows on top of joining insightful dialogues such as the AIF.

“On our own, we do similar events like this. We bring Starlink because our target areas, we believe, have a challenge in internet connection. If they have a challenge in internet connection, most probably they are the type of people that I mentioned; maybe they have an aversion or a challenge in using new technology. We really need to embrace that technology or digital transformation; if not, they will get behind,” he said.

As per Maya Bank, the country’s leading digital bank, they aim to help MSMEs, particularly with payment solutions and payment updates.

“Because this is the number one problem. The risk of accepting fake money is high. Now, in the introduction of digital payment by Maya, we want to help them to digitalize their payment through QR, which is easy and user-friendly when it comes to MSMEs,” Maya Territory Solutions manager Renier Bacarra said.