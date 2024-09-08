FILO-ARMY MEMBERS JOIN PURPLE WALK OF LOVE

LOOK: Thousands of members from 50 Filipino ARMY fan groups of BTS, a popular South Korean boy band, participated in the nationwide Purple Walk of Love at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Ayala Avenue, Makati, on Sunday, 8 September 2024. The event aimed to combat misinformation and raise awareness following claims that BTS member Min Yoongi, also known as Suga, has been relentlessly bullied, harassed, and dehumanized in recent weeks. The Filipino ARMY, also known as Filo-Army and Pearls, expressed their unwavering support for BTS, saying they will stand by them—"hanggang sa dulo ng walang hanggan." |











