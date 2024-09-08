Filipino shoppers inclined to read reviews first — e-comm exec

E-commerce company Shopee is driving more Filipinos to its platform with great brand deals, regular shipping promos, and monthly sales.

Since its launch in the Philippines nine years ago, Shopee has been committed to helping businesses grow and reach more customers by ensuring its users enjoy a convenient, secure, and reliable online shopping experience.

It recently introduced Shopee Choice for customers looking to find the best value products, scoring daily deals for as low as P29. As more shoppers have more items to explore, Shopee ensures the checkout experience improvement, with secure and flexible payment options installment offers for bigger purchases, and stackable vouchers to enjoy more savings.

“Filipino shoppers are smarter now than before. They’re more into reading reviews first as they have become meticulous on what they like. It does not matter if the product is cheap or not,” Erin Tagudin, head of public relations at Shopee Philippines, said.

From 1 to 10 September, shoppers can look forward to a winning combination of great deals for an enhanced shopping experience. Lucky shoppers can enjoy rush deals on exciting brand products at midnight this upcoming sale. Exclusive for 9.9 is the zero percent interest installment for all items on the shopping platform via SPay.

“Our goal is to continually enhance this shopping, online shopping journey, placing user experience at the forefront and building consumer confidence. By prioritizing exceptional customer service, we aim to create a cycle of success that starts with customer satisfaction, which not only strengthens our customer loyalty but also fuels sustained growth for our sellers and brands on our platforms as we approach the most awaited shopping season of the year,” Vincent Lee, head of Shopee Philippines, said.

Shopee also released its latest TVC featuring the P-pop girl group, BINI.