ENHYPEN announces new world tour

BELIFT LAB has officially announced ENHYPEN’s 2024 world tour, WALK THE LINE. The seven-member boy band will kick off the tour on 5 October with a concert at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. The performance is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. (KST), with a live broadcast available online the following day at 5 p.m. (KST).

Tickets, priced from 132,000 KRW (P5,500), will be available for purchase through Interpark, with the booking date to be announced soon.

After wrapping up their concerts in South Korea, ENHYPEN will head to Japan to continue their WALK THE LINE tour. The first stop is at Belluna Dome in Saitama on 9 November at 5 p.m. (JST), followed by a second performance at the same venue on 10 November at 3 p.m. (JST).

The group will also perform at Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka on 28 and 29 December, with shows starting at 5 p.m. and 3 p.m. (JST), respectively. ENHYPEN’s final stop in Japan will be at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, with concerts on 25 and 26 January 2025. The 25 January performance will start at 5 p.m., and the closing concert will be held the following day at the same venue.

Details about ticket sales and other information for the Japan concerts will be announced by BELIFT LAB soon. In other news, ENHYPEN recently released their second Korean-language studio album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD, which has achieved significant commercial success. The album marked new career milestones for the group, including a five-week run on the Billboard 200 and over two million pre-orders.