Dutch win second Paralympic women's wheelchair basketball title in row

The Netherlands won back-to-back Paralympic women's wheelchair basketball titles as they beat the USA, 63-49, on Sunday.

The Dutch retained the title they won at Tokyo 2020, and underlined their dominance after also winning the last two world championships.

The Americans must wait until the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics before trying to win a title that their men won for a third Games in a row on Saturday. The USA women's last title came at the 2016 Rio Games.

Bo Kramer topscored for the Dutch with 23 points and also had 12 rebounds while Mariska Beijer added 22 points.

Rose Hollermann hit 17 points for the Americans but they were dominated for most of the game at Bercy Arena.

China beat Canada, 65-43, to win the bronze medal.