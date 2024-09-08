Dunlop taps Isla Gas to fire up Bataan plant

Isla Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Corp., makers of Solane, a leading local brand, has joined forces with Dunlop International Philippines to explore solutions to reduce carbon emissions and optimize operating costs.

The strategic partnership leverages the expertise of both companies to develop sustainable and efficient practices within their respective industry.

Under the partnership, Isla LPG will supply their products and services to Dunlop International Philippines’ for the next 10 years, in their manufacturing plant in Mariveles, Bataan.

“Today is a very special day for us. Our memorandum of agreement (MoA) signing ceremony marks the first day of our partnership. We are truly grateful for this opportunity and we are committed to provide you with exceptional service,” Jose Antionio Gonzalez, CEO and president of Isla LPG Corp., said.

“Our next step is to be able to provide your facility with our quality products as we implement this in the safest manner possible,” Gonzalez added.

The partnership between Isla LPG Corporation and Dunlop International Philippines, both companies partly owned by Japanese firms, marks a significant step towards a more sustainable and efficient LPG industry in the Philippines. With Dunlop International Philippines moving towards sustainability, the company’s affiliation with Isla LPG Corporation is a step in providing solutions to improve time and energy efficiency.

Ecology concern

“Thank you and congratulations to the Isla LPG and Dunlop team, who worked hard to support each other for the past 15 months. I am sure that they have faced many difficulties. Still, with our collaborative effort, we have come to where we are today,” Tomoaki Asai, Isla Petroleum and Gas Corporation CEO, indicated.

“Currently, Isla LPG supplies LPG products, but we have a vision of becoming a total energy solutions company. We thank Dunlop International Philippines for partnering with us and for sharing that mission of achieving zero carbon emissions eventually in the future,” added Asai.

Dunlop International Philippines partnered with Isla LPG Corporation because of the LPG company’s commitment in minimizing environmental effects.

“We understand the impact of our business on the environment. From this perspective, we want to value our company’s use of LPG in our operations. Partnering with Isla LPG Corporation through their products and services is essential to our operation and production processes” said Jun Yamakawa, chairperson and CEO of Dunlop International Philippines.