‘Druggie’ businessman falls

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — A week since traffic officials in Northern Samar intercepted a drug shipment, authorities foiled another attempt to transport drugs intended for Metro Manila through the Maharlika Highway.

Members of the Northern Samar Provincial Highway Patrol Team operating a checkpoint in Barangay Jubasan, Allen, Northern Samar arrested a 44-year-old businessman and his two companions onboard a metallic gray Toyota Avanza last 6 September.

The traffic enforcers flagged down the vehicle for non-wearing of seatbelt. The driver also failed to present an Official Receipt/Certificate of Registration (OR/CR) of the vehicle.

The authorities found a pack with black packaging that resembled the drugs previously seized in the same area on 31 August 2024. During a further search of the vehicle, the authorities discovered more packs loaded in the vehicle.

The suspected shabu weighs more or less 37 kilos with an estimated market value of P277,500,000.

The suspects said they are residents of Antipolo City and Lanao Del Sur. The group came from Malabang, Lanao Del Sur and traveled to Tubod, Iligan City, where they picked up the illegal drugs. They said they were bound for Baclaran, Manila to deliver the drugs.

The 37 packs seized illegal drugs were turned over to the Provincial Forensic Unit for examination while arrested individuals were brought to Allen Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

PCol. Sonnie Omengan, PNP Provincial Director in Northern Samar, said that the arrested individuals will be facing charges for possessing and transporting 37 packs of illegal drugs.

“We will be filing charges against the suspects for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (R.A. 9165),” Omengan said.