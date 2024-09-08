Danish library chemistry show explosion injures 4

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AFP) — Three children and an adult were injured on Saturday in an explosion at a chemistry show at a local library in Denmark, police said.

A 22-year-old university student who was carrying out an experiment was seriously injured and taken to hospital, police said in a statement, though his life was not in danger.

Two of the three children suffered “lighter injuries” requiring hospital care, while the third did not need to go to hospital, police added.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known, and police said its experts had determined there were “no dangerous chemicals at the scene.”

According to organizer Aalborg University, the display was intended to “show different ways of making explosions.”

Police said some 40 spectators had gathered to watch the show at the Tonder Library in southern Denmark.

An advertisement for the show on the Tonder city website meanwhile said it would be conducted by university chemistry students demonstrating “how chemistry plays a role in our everyday life.”

It promised a show with “exciting experiments... full of fire, bangs, great colors, chemical reactions and educational knowledge for both young and old.”