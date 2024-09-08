CSR successful thru SMFI, stakeholders synergy

Tools for learning

SMFI’s education programs place particular focus on serving underprivileged learners and communities. Its partnership with government, particularly in the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Adopt-A-School Program, aims to address crucial infrastructure needs and classroom deficits. To date, SMFI’s partnership with DepEd has resulted in 366 classrooms built, benefiting 18,300 students.

Among the beneficiaries is the San Antonio Elementary School in Batangas, where SMFI constructed a two-floor, four-classroom building.

Meanwhile, the SM Store’s Shop & Share for Education program is likewise focused on education, helping address the lack of basic school supplies. It’s an innovative program as it invites shoppers to contribute to the effort by sponsoring a school kit for a minimum single-receipt purchase.

Shop & Share for Education aims to distribute back-to-school kits to 12,000 grade school pupils in more than 70 public schools nationwide. The first Shop & Share initiative in 2023 benefited 20 schools across the country, in partnership with various non-government organizations and the local government units of the adopted schools. This year’s initiative will have each SM Store adopt one school beneficiary.