Coastal Call

Oceana’s “Our Coastal Greenbelts, Our National Treasure,” which ran for two and a half weeks at the National Museum of Natural History, ending on 2 August, was a stark reminder of our role as keepers of the earth.

The photo exhibition brought attention to the country’s coastal greenbelts and mangrove areas — significant, indeed, as they play a “pivotal role as our frontline defense against the profound impacts of climate change.”

According to Oceana, the “Philippines is one of the world’s most diverse mangrove areas, hosting at least 50 percent of the world’s approximately 65 mangrove species.”