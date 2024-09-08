Coastal Call

Oceana’s “Our Coastal Greenbelts, Our National Treasure,” which ran for two and a half weeks at the National Museum of Natural History, ending on 2 August, was a stark reminder of our role as keepers of the earth.
The photo exhibition brought attention to the country’s coastal greenbelts and mangrove areas — significant, indeed, as they play a “pivotal role as our frontline defense against the profound impacts of climate change.”
According to Oceana, the “Philippines is one of the world’s most diverse mangrove areas, hosting at least 50 percent of the world’s approximately 65 mangrove species.”
The program began with welcoming remarks from Oceana vice president Atty. Gloria Estenzo Ramos, and a keynote message from Chair of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources Senator Cynthia Villar, highlighting the need to protect our coastal greenbelts and engage in conservation efforts.
In addition, representatives from various government agencies, as well as NMP Trustee and Chief Mangrove Scientific Advisor of the Zoological Society of London Dr. Jurgenne Primavera, gave messages of support towards creating and preserving coastal greenbelts. Likewise, officials from partner institutions also shared their messages of support for the cause.
Present during the ceremony were Mark Roy Bautista, national president of National Eagle Scouts Philippines; Celeste Tolentino from the Office of Senator Francis Tolentino; Atty. Nikki de Vega, Board member of the Sigma Delta Alumnae Association; Atty. Gloria Estenzo Ramos, Oceana vice president; Dr. Annadel Cabanban, National Convenor of Global Mangrove Alliance; Dr. Jurgenne Primavera, chief mangrove scientific advisor of the Zoological Society of London; and Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, among others.
Here, we share a message of Atty. Nikki de Vega, whose words resound in these times:
“Picture a mangrove forest and how it enables land and sea to merge seamlessly. Each tree stands alone, yet not quite. Their roots intertwine like old friends holding hands, creating a living bridge between earth and water. In their solitude, they teach us that strength lies not only in independence but also in connection. Just as no mangrove stands truly isolated, no person exists without ties to others.
“Mangroves thrive where others falter. They endure the relentless tides and extreme weather events. Their roots anchor them firmly, even as waves crash and storms rage. Similarly, we humans weather life’s challenges better when we lean on our interconnectedness. No one faces adversity alone; our roots are entwined through family, friendship and shared experiences.
“Mangroves thrive on reciprocity. They offer shelter to thousands of diverse species while receiving nourishment from the very waters they protect. Likewise, we are part of an intricate ecosystem. Our actions ripple outward, affecting those around us. We give, we receive, and in this dance, we find purpose.
“There is a saying that ‘no man is an island.’ It simply means that human beings necessarily depend on each other. Even the future generation depends on us. Like the mangroves, we should serve as the first line of defense of the future generation against the destructive impacts of climate change. …remember, every time you protect a mangrove forest, you are saving a generation of people.”