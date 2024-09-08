Caloocan highlights post-pandemic leadership

Caloocan City Mayor Dale “Along” Malapitan has showcased the city’s economic recovery and improved employment sector since the height of the pandemic.

In his third State of the City address held at the Caloocan Sports Complex, Malapitan emphasized the increase in employment rates and new business additions in the city.

“From Day One, my administration has been unwavering in my commitment to providing jobs, livelihood, and opportunities to the people,” Malapitan said.

The mayor added that despite taking office during the peak of the pandemic, he was able to improve the livelihoods of residents through his programs.

Among the improvements highlighted by Malapitan were additional livelihood training for Batang Kankaloos (term used for Caloocan residents) that helped sustain the needs of solo parents and other vulnerable sectors of the city.

There are at least 6,000 new businesses that boomed in the city, highlighted by the construction of two new malls, SM Grand Central and SM City Caloocan in North Caloocan.

In addition to the aid for solo parents and vulnerable sectors, starting this month, solo parents earning equivalent or below minimum wage will receive an additional P1,000.

The newly launched financial aid aims to address the needs of solo parents and their families amid the rising prices of basic goods.

Due to the city’s business improvements and programs for vulnerable sectors, Malapitan boasted the increase in functionality rating that the city earned from the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“From the 88.46 percent functionality rating last year, the Caloocan City Council for the Protection of Children earns an almost perfect rating of 98.90 percent,” Malapitan said.