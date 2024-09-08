BPI Sinag Elevate finalists take bootcamp

Bag, shirt and artisanal ice cream makers are among social enterprises taking up the BPI Sinag Elevate Challenge! (BSEC) bootcamp from 9 to 13 September as finalists of the 2024 BSEC competition.

The bootcamp will prepare the 40 finalists in pitching their products and organizations to a panel of judges from 13 September until 7 October.

The BSE Challenge awarding ceremony is on 24 October.

BPI Sinag is a program of BPI Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Ayala bank, that supports social entrepreneurs by helping scale their businesses and provide them technological and other support. Part of the program is the BSEC and the latest and 10th edition of the contest has the theme that represents its next goal, the further strengthening of social entrepreneurship and development in the country: Elevate.

The theme aims to deepen and elevate capacity building efforts and enhance support service offerings for both new and previous social enterprises registrants that were not selected in previous editions of Sinag.