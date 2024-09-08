BoC-Cebu fetes top importers, exporters

The Bureau of Customs (BoC)-Port of Cebu on 2 September 2024 honored its top importers and exporters for their significant revenue contributions to the Cebu economy.

Cebu District Collector Romeo Allan Rosales lauded the awardees for their role in contributing to the economy, emphasizing that the timely and efficient movement of goods helps enhance the Philippines’ position in global trade.

“To our top importers and exporters, your commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence in trade has been instrumental in driving the economic progress of our nation,” Rosales said.

He added that these companies help boost the economy through the creation of jobs and the generation of revenue.

The top importers were Filoil Logistics Corp., National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp., Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc., Kepco SPC Power Corp., Cebu Energy Development Corp., Ecoessential Foods Corp., Therma Visayas Inc., Cebu Joyland Industries Corp. and Seaoil Philippines.

The top exporters were Carmen Copper Corp., Profood International Corp., Shoreline Crab Philippines Inc., Cenapro Chemical Corp., Miesto International Foods Corp., WHydrocolloids Inc., BYRD International Seafoods Cebu Inc., Shemberg Ingredients and Gums Corp., Phil. Mining Service Corp. and 33 Point 3 Exports Inc.

“Your diligence in adhering to Customs’ regulations and maintaining compliance is commendable. Your steadfast dedication has not only strengthened the port’s operations but also helped position our nation as a strong and competitive player in the global market,” Rosales stressed.

“Your trust in the Port is what drives us to continually improve and innovate our products,” he added.

The BoC Port of Cebu surpassed its revenue target for July and the first semester of 2024.

Port of Cebu collected P4,465,925,405.32, surpassing its target of P4,003,540,000 or by P462,385,405.32, an 11.5 percent increase.

Port of Cebu exceeded its semi-annual revenue target of P26,050,130,000 as it collected P26,050,693,023.35 or surplus of P563,023.35.