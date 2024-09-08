Blown away by rising music stars

Two musical prodigies impressed First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos during a concert held at the Goldenberg Mansion on Friday, 6 September.

Titled Sibol, the event marked the sixth installment of the Goldenberg Concert Series, organized by Malacañang Heritage Tours. The concert featured clarinet player Franz Jensen Andra and pianist Aidan Baracol.

Andra performed his contest piece for the 2024 National Competition for Young Artists (NAMCYA) Winds Category, Conrad del Rosario’s Terakan (Filipino for “dance”). Baracol showcased his original composition, The Smuggler.

The duo also performed Carmen Fantasy, Mephisto Waltz No. 1, Rhapsody in Blue, Mayon Fantasy and Bahay Kubo.

“Was blown away by the amazing talents of pianist Aidan Baracol and clarinettist Franz Jensen Andra!” Marcos wrote in a social media post. “They didn’t just perform — they inspired everyone, especially the students in the crowd,” she added.

Both musicians have deep musical backgrounds.

Andra, a scholar at the Philippine High School for the Arts, studies under professors Ariel Sta. Ana and Juan Luis Barantes. He has performed with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and has won numerous national and international awards, including the 2022 Ani ng Dangal Award, and first prizes at the 2023 Thailand International Clarinet Competition and NAMCYA.

Baracol, a Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Young Music Scholar, is currently a first-year undergraduate at the Royal Academy of Music in London, studying under Joanna MacGregor. He has won over 16 local and international piano competitions in the last three years, including the 2020 NAMCYA Junior Piano Competition.

Also in attendance were former First Lady Imelda Marcos and Irene Marcos-Araneta, as well as senior high school students from the Eugenio M. Lopez Jr. Center for Media Arts.

“These rising stars are just getting started, and I can’t wait to see where their musical journey takes them next!” the First Lady concluded.