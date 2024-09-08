Blaze razes San Juan house full of dogs

Authorities reported on Sunday that several dogs died while others were left in critical condition after a fire broke out at a house in Barangay Santa Lucia, San Juan City.

In a statement, veterinarian and fire volunteer Dr. Jerwin Ng Guan said the fire was small and involved a single room of the house, but all the pets were inside.

“They have so many pets,” Guan said.

The veterinarian’s spouse also assisted in providing medical attention to the dogs.

According to reports, the house owner had nearly 90 dogs. Four of those dogs died, another four were in critical condition, and almost 30 dogs were suffocated.

When Guan visited the house again, he found three more dogs that were still in critical condition.

One of the four dogs they rescued later died.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a storage facility at Engineering Street, Barangay Potrero, Malabon City on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire was raised to the first alarm at 3:24 p.m. and escalated to the second alarm at 3:38 p.m.

It reached the third alarm around 3:42 p.m.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire which is still ongoing as of presstime.