BI launches virtual e-library

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) celebrated its 84th anniversary by introducing its new e-library as part of its modernization efforts.

Both current employees and retirees attended the “BI: Balik-Tanaw at Inspirasyon” event on 6 September 2024 at BI’s main office in Intramuros, Manila.

In his speech, BI commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the value of the e-library.

“This e-library is not just a repository of documents but a vital tool in our ongoing modernization efforts. It will make our procedures more efficient, increase openness, and guarantee that everyone who needs it can access critical information,” Tansingco said.

He added that the BI e-library is a single digital platform for storing all BI issuances, including administrative orders and memoranda.

Users can easily access these documents by using basic search options by author, title, or issue date. The e-library also helps with document preservation by scanning and archiving materials for future use.

“This shift toward digitalization demonstrates our commitment to creating a more effective, responsive, and contemporary bureau,” Tansingco said.

“The e-library will enable our staff, researchers, and legislators to quickly access and update relevant material, allowing us to adapt to the ever-changing needs of our job,” he added.

The event also honored exceptional staff and commemorated the final BI anniversary at its historic Intramuros office before the agency relocates to its new location in Pasay City.