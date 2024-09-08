Batang Pier destroy Dyip

Arvin Tolentino logged his first triple-double as NorthPort finally snapped a two-game losing skid with a 133-107 win over Terrafirma in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Memorial Stadium.

Tolentino logged 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Batang Pier improved to a 3-3 win-loss record and tied with Magnolia in Group A.

The Gilas Pilipinas pool member shared the celebration with the squad as he credits his teammates for his output.

“The credit also falls on my teammates and the coaches. Getting a triple double is a team effort,” Tolentino said.

‘They find me and I find them. They’re the ones who were able to shoot from my passes. Everybody is capable and it shows today.”

The Batang Pier finished the first quarter at 33-11 and never took their feet off the gas.

NorthPort even led by as many as 28 points, 69-41, after Tolentino drained a triple with 10 minutes and 21 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Batang Pier dominated the shaded area, scoring 88 points in the paint while also getting 66 bench points.

NorthPort assistant coach Rensy Bajar said the team’s defense set helped the team in the game.

The Batang Pier scored 29 easy points off Terafirma’s 21 turnovers.

“It was important that from the start, we were able to show that we are willing to defend and Terrafirma is a dangerous team. The defense and assist departments dictated us,” Bajar said.

“Hopefully we will be able to bring this energy to our next games.”

Venkatesha Jois led the Batang Pier with a double-double effort of 26 points and 15 rebounds while William Navarro dropped 18 points.

Cade Flores also got double digits with 15 points while Jio Jalalon dropped 12 points for NorthPort.

Christian Standhardinger’s 22 points and 10 rebounds wasn’t enough as Terrafirma remained winless in six games.