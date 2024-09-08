'Basketball diplomacy' highlights Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2024

Australia’s flagship regional engagement initiative, Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE), is making its return to the Philippines this month, featuring a range of activities of mutual interest and priority.

As part of this year's IPE 2024, Australia and the Philippines are kicking off "basketball diplomacy" to strengthen their ties.

“We are excited to join the teams from the Armed Forces of the Philippines for some friendly, yet competitive basketball diplomacy as part of IPE 2024," IPE 2024 commander, Commodore Michael Harris of the Royal Australian Navy.

Aside from basketball, the Australian Defence Force's men's and women’s basketball teams will also join the Armed Forces of the Philippines for a series of sports engagements.

This approach to international relations highlights the spirit of cooperation and camaraderie through friendly yet competitive basketball matches, reinforcing the enduring partnership between the two nations.

“We look forward to building even stronger ties with our Philippine friends this week,” Harris added.

IPE supports the Australian government’s focus on deepening diplomatic and defense partnerships across Southeast Asia and the Northeast Indian Ocean. The activity reinforces Australia’s commitment to an open, stable and prosperous region, founded on openness, respect for sovereignty and adherence to agreed rules and norms.

IPE 2024 will build on outcomes from IPE 2023 and engage agencies from across both the Australian and Philippine governments. The Australian Civil-Military Centre and the Philippines’ Office of Civil Defense will host a tabletop exercise responding to an earthquake scenario, incorporating previous lessons learned and more complex themes.

Other IPE 2024 exchanges will focus on maritime law, senior enlisted leadership, and gender in military operations.