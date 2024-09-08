Authorities confirm Quiboloy's arrest; details awaited

In a significant development, authorities arrested Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), on Sunday.

The announcement came through a Facebook post by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos, who confirmed Quiboloy's apprehension.

Following the announcement, P/BGen. Nicolas Torre III addressed the members of the media telling them that he was informed by Secretary Abalos about Quiboloy’s arrest or surrender. However, Torre admitted that he does not have specific details yet about the operation leading to the arrest.

"I was informed that Pastor Quiboloy had either surrendered or was apprehended, but I am not privy to the full details at this time," Torre stated.

Torre further explained that he is not authorized to disclose additional information for the time being. Despite the limited information, he expressed relief over the apprehension of Quiboloy, a man facing numerous legal challenges in the Philippines and abroad.

"It is a big relief that Quiboloy has already been apprehended. I thank our troops on the ground for their collective efforts in making this mission successful," Torre said. He urged the police force to remain steadfast in their work, adding, "Kapit lang [stay strong], we must stay united in our mission."

As of now, further details surrounding Quiboloy's arrest remain under wraps, and authorities are expected to provide updates as investigations continue. Quiboloy, who has been a controversial figure, is wanted for charges related to human trafficking and other serious offenses in both the Philippines and the United States.

Secretary Abalos' post is seen as a crucial update in a long-running investigation but much remains to be clarified regarding the circumstances of Quiboloy's apprehension and his next legal steps.