ARMY to BTS Suga: ‘You Never Walk Alone’

Thousands of Filipino BTS fans, collectively known as the ARMY, gathered at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati on Sunday, 8 September 2024, to show solidarity with the group’s member, Suga (Min Yoongi). The event, dubbed the “Purple Walk of Love,” aimed to combat misinformation and raise awareness about media literacy, following weeks of controversy surrounding the rapper’s recent DUI case and proved to Bangtan’s main rapper that “You Never Walk Alone.”

Fifty fanbases participated in the nationwide walk, emphasizing that their loyalty to BTS remains unwavering.

“Filo-ARMYs will always stand by BTS —‘hanggang sa dulo ng walang hanggan, (until forever)’” expressed one fan during the event. The walk sought to fight cyberbullying and raise awareness about its mental health effects, especially in light of the backlash Suga has faced.

Suga’s DUI Incident

The controversy began in early August when Suga was involved in a drunk driving incident. On 6 August, the BTS rapper was found riding an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol. He was stopped by police after falling from the scooter in front of his residence. His blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.227 percent, well above South Korea’s legal limit for license revocation.

BigHit Music, BTS’ management agency, confirmed the incident and issued an apology on Suga’s behalf. The agency clarified that while the incident didn’t result in any harm to public property, Suga would face disciplinary action within the military, as he is currently fulfilling his mandatory service as a social service agent.

The news triggered outrage, with some critics calling for Suga’s removal from BTS. Protest trucks and wreaths demanding his resignation were spotted outside HYBE’s headquarters. Fans, however, rallied around the artist. The controversy also sparked an online movement condemning sensationalized media coverage and cyberbullying, particularly the focus on Suga’s use of the term “kickboard” in his initial apology, which critics claimed was a downplay of the incident.