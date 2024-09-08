ARMY to BTS Suga: ‘You Never Walk Alone’

Thousands of Filipino BTS fans, collectively known as the ARMY, gathered at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati on Sunday, 8 September 2024, to show solidarity with the group’s member, Suga (Min Yoongi). The event, dubbed the “Purple Walk of Love,” aimed to combat misinformation and raise awareness about media literacy, following weeks of controversy surrounding the rapper’s recent DUI case and proved to Bangtan’s main rapper that “You Never Walk Alone.”
Fifty fanbases participated in the nationwide walk, emphasizing that their loyalty to BTS remains unwavering.
“Filo-ARMYs will always stand by BTS —‘hanggang sa dulo ng walang hanggan, (until forever)’” expressed one fan during the event. The walk sought to fight cyberbullying and raise awareness about its mental health effects, especially in light of the backlash Suga has faced.
Suga’s DUI Incident
The controversy began in early August when Suga was involved in a drunk driving incident. On 6 August, the BTS rapper was found riding an electric scooter while under the influence of alcohol. He was stopped by police after falling from the scooter in front of his residence. His blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.227 percent, well above South Korea’s legal limit for license revocation.
BigHit Music, BTS’ management agency, confirmed the incident and issued an apology on Suga’s behalf. The agency clarified that while the incident didn’t result in any harm to public property, Suga would face disciplinary action within the military, as he is currently fulfilling his mandatory service as a social service agent.
The news triggered outrage, with some critics calling for Suga’s removal from BTS. Protest trucks and wreaths demanding his resignation were spotted outside HYBE’s headquarters. Fans, however, rallied around the artist. The controversy also sparked an online movement condemning sensationalized media coverage and cyberbullying, particularly the focus on Suga’s use of the term “kickboard” in his initial apology, which critics claimed was a downplay of the incident.
Industry and Fanbase Support
Despite the backlash, Suga’s career continues to thrive. His solo works under the name Agust D have seen a resurgence on international music charts. On 4 September, his song The Last topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for the first time since its release in 2016. Other tracks like Snooze and Haegeum from his D-DAY album have also made a comeback, climbing the iTunes charts.
The controversy has led to an outpouring of support from fellow artists and industry colleagues, including PSY, Park Sohee, The Rose’s Woosung, and Pachinko author Lee Min Jin. Fans argue that while DUI incidents have severely impacted the careers of other celebrities, Suga’s case has been sensationalized by the media, largely due to his global fame. “They messed with the wrong fandom,” many ARMYs assert, citing the continued success of his music even in the wake of the controversy.
Who is BTS?
BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan, or “Bulletproof Boy Scouts”) is a South Korean boy band formed by BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE) in 2013. The seven-member group consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Known for their diverse music, socially conscious lyrics, and dynamic performances, BTS has achieved worldwide fame and recognition.
BTS became the first Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 with hits like “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance.” Their albums, such as Map of the Soul: 7 and BE, have also topped international charts.
Their lyrics often address important themes such as mental health, self-love, societal pressure, and empowerment. They’ve inspired fans (called ARMY) to engage in social activism and charitable causes. BTS also addressed the UN on topics like youth empowerment and launched the “Love Myself” campaign in partnership with UNICEF.
BTS holds numerous records, including being the most-streamed group on platforms like Spotify, winning multiple Billboard Music Awards, and receiving Grammy nominations. They were also the first Korean group to perform at prestigious venues like the Grammys and United Nations General Assembly.