Andaya, Hermosa mesmerize 5150 Dapitan

DAPITAN City — Nicole Andaya and Matthew Hermosa came up with sterling shows in their respective divisions at the 5150 Dapitan Triathlon in Zamboanga del Norte on Sunday.

Andaya, representing the Usuals team, clocked 22:42 in the swim, maintained her lead with a 1:16:38 bike time, and capped it off with a 54:03 run to finish the 1.5 km swim, 40 km bike, and 10 km run in 2:36:00.

She finished more than three minutes ahead of Joanne Cruz from Tri SND Barracuda, who came in second at 2:39:59, while Lourdes Ramos secured third in 2:40:05.

Competing in only her second 5150 event, Andaya was thrilled with the unexpected improvement after placing third in last year’s 5150 Bohol.

“There are so many strong athletes, but this is a huge improvement from where I was last year,” Andaya said. “It’s more than just about me — this victory is for my teammates.”

Hermosa, competing in his 5150 debut, displayed championship form throughout the race. The Go for Gold mainstay surged ahead in the swim with a time of 17:56 and held on in the bike and run, clocking 1:00:21 and 37:16, respectively, for a total time of 1:56:56.

He finished ahead of 2022 5150 Bohol champion Satar Salem, who placed second in 1:58:57, and Dayshaun Ramos, who rounded out the podium in 2:01:45.

“This was my first time competing in 5150, and I’m proud to have won,” said Hermosa. “My goal has always been to make the Hermosa name known in triathlon, and this is a step toward that.”

Despite battling cramps during the run, Hermosa stayed composed under pressure, particularly from Salem, who trailed closely throughout the race.

“The key was to never give up,” said Hermosa from Cebu.