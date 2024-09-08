Ambuklao, Binga dams still releasing water

The Ambuklao and Binga dams on Sunday continued to release water in the wake of heavy rains brought by severe tropical storm “Enteng” (Yagi).

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration’s latest monitoring, Ambuklao Dam in Benguet Province opened two gates at 0.80 meters.

It registered a -0.07 24-hour water level (WL) deviation as its reservoir water level (RWL) was 751.76 meters on Saturday and is now at 751.69 meters — near its normal high water level (NHWL) of 752 meters.

Meanwhile, one gate in Binga Dam, also in Benguet Province, was opened at 0.50 meters.

It had a 0.73 24-hour WL deviation as its RWL slightly increased at 574.67 meters from the previous day’s 573.94 meters, also nearing its 575 meters-NWHL.

Despite “Enteng” leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility last Wednesday, scattered rains are still projected in some areas in the country due to the southwest monsoon.