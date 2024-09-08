AIA Philippines wins HR Asia awards

After earning similar accolades in 2018 and 2020, AIA Philippines was bestowed another “Best Companies to Work For” and “Sustainable Workplace” awards during the HR Asia Awards last 16 August at the Marriott Manila Hotel.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work For recognizes organizations identified as one of the top employers in the region, with AIA Philippines employees having reported high work engagement and satisfaction.

The HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Award honors companies that demonstrate environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices, showcasing AIA Philippines’ exceptional leadership in fostering a culture of sustainability.

At AIA Philippines, people and culture are among the key areas of the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy, encompassing priorities such as development and career progression, diversity and inclusion, equal opportunities, and risk awareness.

“AIA Philippines is guided by the philosophy of ‘Doing the Right Thing, in the Right Way, with the Right People…and the Right Results will come,’” said AIA Philippines chief human resource officer Ellen Imasa.

Among the strategic priorities under AIA Philippines’ sustainable operations are ensuring green buildings, improving environmental performance, increasing digitalization and automation to reduce paper usage, and encouraging improvements in ESG performance.

“Our commitment to a green future is holistic — we develop it in our workplaces, operations, and the value chain,” Imasa added.