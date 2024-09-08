A radiant celebration of the life that shines within

SOCIAL SET

PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of salcedo auctions
The country’s premier auction house hosts the Manila vernissage of “The Well-Appointed Life.”

Last night, Salcedo Auctions hosted the Manila vernissage of the September 2024 edition of ‘The Well-Appointed Life.’ The astonishing overflow attendance of Manila’s arts, culture, and social set in spite of the weather underscored the brilliance of the collection of modern and contemporary Philippine art which were presented alongside rare furniture, tribal, and ethnographic art, and other valuable collectibles, creating a celebration that united connoisseurs and collectors alike.

Angela Hsu and Monica Uy Althea.
Edwin and Eileen Bautista.
Florabel and Chris Yatco.
Joanna Preysler
Karen and Richie Lerma.
Keren Pascual and Leah Puyat.
Liza Ilarde
Lori Juvida
Malou Araneta and Raffy Ladao.
Myrza Sison
Guests feasted on a Singaporean spread created exclusively for the event by chef Happy Ongpauco-Tiu, which was thoroughly enjoyed amid the lush, museum-level high-ceiling interiors of the country’s premier auction house at its swish NEX Tower, Ayala Avenue HQ — the ideal setting to appreciate the works of the country’s foremost artists such as National Artists BenCab, HR Ocampo, Cesar Legaspi, Arturo Luz, modern masters Malang and Fernando Zobel, and contemporary art’s leading lights Rodel Tapaya, Jose John Santos III, and Ronald Ventura. Without a doubt the September auction season’s finest collection, the works on offer also included important tribal art such as a stunning 19th century ‘hagabi,’ rare bulols, and a rich selection of colonial hardwood furniture and bejewelled ivory ecclesiastical figures.

‘The Well-Appointed Life’ live and online auction is on Saturday, 14 September at 2 p.m. Preview is open to the public daily including Sunday (closed Monday), 9 a.m. 6 p.m. at NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Avenue, Makati City.

For inquiries, email info@salcedoauctions.com or phone +63 917 107 5581 | +63 917 591 2191.

“The Well-Appointed Life” is co-presented by Exclusive Bank Partner, Metrobank, with the support of Kahi Estates by Damosa Land.

Roselen Ocampo and Happy Ongpauco Tiu.
Patrick Rosas
Paulino and Hetty Que.
Phoemela Barranda
Ram Bucoy
Shera Tiu
Stanley Chan, Jonathan Matti and Jonathan Que.
Stephanie Frondoso
Thelma San Juan
Tokie Tantoco Enriquez and Renato Enriquez.
