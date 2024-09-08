106 NegOcc families displaced by blaze

BACOLOD CITY — A fire that broke out late Friday night in San Carlos City, northern Negros Occidental, destroyed the homes of 106 families.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reported that the affected families, totaling 424 individuals, are now staying in the Barangay 4 gymnasium.

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo urged the community to come together and support those affected by the fire, offering donations of clothing, food, or financial assistance.

“Let us help our brothers and sisters who lost their homes in (the) fire last night. In these times, they need our compassion and support more than ever. Together, we will draw on our resilience to rebuild stronger and restore your community even better for everyone,” Gustilo said.

He also revealed that a male resident has confessed to accidentally starting the fire by leaving an unattended lighted candle after using illegal drugs. The Bureau of Fire Protection is still investigating the incident.

The CDRRMO has provided food and non-food items to the affected families, and the City Government of San Carlos is coordinating with local officials to address their needs.