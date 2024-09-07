Wonderful win by ‘Wonder Boy’

World-rated super-bantamweight Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin overpowered Mexican Anthony Salas in less than two rounds in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico on Friday night (Saturday morning in Manila).

Making his international debut, Martin forced the referee to stop the contest as Salas got cornered and struck with heavy shots to the head and body.

Martin, who raised his win-loss record to 24-0 with 19 knockouts, had scored two knockdowns earlier in the round after closing out the first round strong.

Salas stood no chance as he dropped to the deck after taking a solid left to the body.

Tasting blood, Martin stepped up the attack and floored his foe with another left but Salas gallantly stood up.

But it proved to be futile as the Filipino southpaw went in for the kill that prompted the third man on the ring to call a mercy halt to the one-sided contest.

Salas, whose record dropped to 18-10-1 with five knockouts.

Promoted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, Martin is being groomed for bigger things next year by do-it-all American dealmaker Sean Gibbons.