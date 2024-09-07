UAAP OPENER: Maroons shoot down Blue Eagles

University of the Philippines used a scorching third-quarter assault to bring down Ateneo de Manila University, 77-61, for a perfect start in its redemption campaign in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Veteran guard JD Cagulangan led the Fighting Maroons’ charge to prevail over their Katipunan neighbors, who made a scary run in the payoff period only to be repulsed in the end, in a statement win that got their mission to reclaim the title they lost two years ago going.

The back-to-back runner-up opened an 18-point lead in the third quarter in a sustained assault after opening the second half with an 8-2 run.

Cagulangan flirted with a triple-double as the fourth year veteran filled the stats sheet with 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Gritty Ateneo, composed of young players after a number of departures, brought down its lead to eight, 62-54, off a Shawn Tuano under-goal stab with just five minutes left in the payoff canto.

But it proved to be the Blue Eagles’ last hurrah as Cagulangan ignited a crushing 7-0 run punctuated by a rim-rattling jam by reigning Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez for a 69-54 separation with 4:05 left.

Lopez punctuated another fastbreak with a dunk to keep the Ateneo at bay, 73-60, with 2:30 remaining to put away UP’s victim in last year’s Final Four and spoil Blue Eagles rookie Jared Bahay’s impressive debut.

The first half was a physical affair marred by a combined 36 fouls that dragged the game to a slow pace and turned into a shootout from the foul line.

The Fighting Maroons, however, got the better of the slugfest with a big second-quarter breakout after outscoring the Blue Eagles, 23-14.

Ateneo was terrible from the free throws with a horrific 10-of-25 clip including missing six of its last seven attempts from the line in the first half.

Making matters worse for the Blue Eagles was the left ankle injury sustained by Chris Koon in the last 3:11 of the second quarter with his squad trailing behind, 33-25.

Cagulangan pushed UP’s lead to 38-28 with a minute left from a smooth floater. The Fighting Maroons were called for goal tending in the next play but Jacob Bayla got it back with a couple of charities.

Shawn Tuano of Ateneo missed his two foul shots as the Fighting Maroons entered the intermission with a 40-30 advantage.

Both teams came out a bit sluggish to start the match as they struggled to find their range from the field.

Ateneo took a 13-8 advantage but was easily erased by UP with Cagulangan and Dikachi Ududo igniting a 9-3 charge to end the first 10 minutes of action on top, 17-16.