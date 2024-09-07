Tickled pink

Last 31 August, ICan Serve Foundation celebrated its 25th year as one of the most vital breast cancer support organizations in the country.

This unforgettable milestone was unveiled as The Pink Room at The Estate Makati Showroom, SMX Aura where twenty seven renowned contemporary Filipino artists shared their talent by creating the rarest collection of AF1’s (sneaker term for Nike Air Force 1s) in the country. This relevant gathering of greats organically formed the “Gallery for Good” appropriately called “The Pink Room.”