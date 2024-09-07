Tickled pink

Last 31 August, ICan Serve Foundation celebrated its 25th year as one of the most vital breast cancer support organizations in the country.
This unforgettable milestone was unveiled as The Pink Room at The Estate Makati Showroom, SMX Aura where twenty seven renowned contemporary Filipino artists shared their talent by creating the rarest collection of AF1’s (sneaker term for Nike Air Force 1s) in the country. This relevant gathering of greats organically formed the “Gallery for Good” appropriately called “The Pink Room.”
The featured works are by an impressive and curated lineup of iconic, renowned and celebrated artists led by National Artist for Visual Arts, Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera with Arce, Carlo Tanseco, Daniel De La Cruz, Emmanuel Garibay, Gus Albor, Jose Santos III, Lydia Velasco, Melissa Yeung Yap, Monica Delgado, Plet Bolipata, Ronald Ventura, Tracie Anglo-Dizon, Carlo Calma, Christina Dy, Elmer Borlongan, Gerry Tan, Jinggoy Buensuceso, Katrina Cuenca, Max Balatbat, MM Yu, Pam Yan Santos, RM De Leon, Toym Imao, Vien Valencia with participating artists for the raffle, which include Ciane Xavier and Lilliana Manahan.
The exhibition is ongoing until 13 September and is open to the public daily at L2 of Brittany Hotel BGC from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. On 14 September, all the pieces will go up for live auction. For more information, follow @icanserve on Instagram.