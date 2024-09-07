The First Lady’s Corner: Lifelike PBBM art wows FL

A life-size portrait of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. that the artist himself delivered made First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos’ day as it captured perfectly her husband’s work day at his desk in Malacañang.

Renowned artist Mark Rocha Padernal painted the masterpiece that he personally brought to the First Lady, who enthusiastically accepted the gift.

Mrs. Marcos expressed in an Instagram post her overflowing joy over the artwork.

“This painting beautifully captures my husband’s dedication and profound love for our country!” she enthused.

Padernal is known for catching his subjects’ unguarded moments through his art pieces.

Before proceeding with a project, “I like to meet the subject and feel their aura, get to know the person a little bit beyond the physical appearance,” he said.

“There is so much that the naked eye cannot capture when it comes to the essence of an individual. The countenance, the personality, the qualities that slowly come to light as we meet and discuss the making of the portrait. I can then get a sense of the mood, the spirit of the painting, based on the spirit of the subject herself or himself,” he explained.

Padernal works full-time for Google Maps but does his paintings on his days off.

The Google influence shows in most of his work as the subjects are zoomed out of their usual selves.